Amit Shah seeks major security upgrade along India Pakistan border
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants a major upgrade to security along India's borders, especially near Pakistan.
He's pushing a 360-degree approach that brings together local communities, state officials, and multiple security agencies.
At a recent meeting in Rajasthan, he also ordered illegal buildings within 15km of the border to be cleared out.
Shah urges agency coordination against infiltration
Shah is urging officials to crack down on land grabs and coordinate efforts between the Border Security Force, known as the BSF, tax authorities, and anti-drug agencies to stop infiltration and trafficking.
District leaders have been told to check where funding comes from, spot fake businesses or IDs, and use tech tools like the 1930 cybercrime helpline.
The government also plans to implement Vibrant Village Programme-II (VVP-II) to strengthen last-mile governance and address infrastructural gaps so border villages aren't left behind.