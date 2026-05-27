Amit Shah seeks major security upgrade along India Pakistan border

Shah urges agency coordination against infiltration

Shah is urging officials to crack down on land grabs and coordinate efforts between the Border Security Force, known as the BSF, tax authorities, and anti-drug agencies to stop infiltration and trafficking.

District leaders have been told to check where funding comes from, spot fake businesses or IDs, and use tech tools like the 1930 cybercrime helpline.

The government also plans to implement Vibrant Village Programme-II (VVP-II) to strengthen last-mile governance and address infrastructural gaps so border villages aren't left behind.