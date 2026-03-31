Amit Shah: Talks with last CPI (Maoist) central committee member
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared that the government is now in talks with the last active member of the CPI (Maoist) central committee, signaling how close India is to becoming Naxal-free.
This follows years of police action and many surrenders or arrests among Maoist ranks.
Amit Shah credits police, accuses Congress
Shah credited state police forces and CRPF's CoBRA units for this progress, saying their efforts made these talks possible.
He also accused Congress leaders of having ties to Naxal sympathizers and interfering in related legal cases.
Shah said India has become 'Naxal-mukt,' citing 706 Naxalites killed, 2,218 arrested and 4,839 surrendered as indicators of progress.