Amit Shah to review Tripura border security, BSF readiness
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to Tripura and Meghalaya on June 4-5, 2026, mainly to check up on security along the 856-kilometer India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.
He'll be looking at how prepared the Border Security Force (BSF) is and what's being done to stop illegal crossings.
Amit Shah advances 'Smart Border Project'
Shah will tour border areas in West Tripura, tying in his earlier push for a "Smart Border Project": think drones, radars, and high-tech surveillance.
The BSF is teaming up with state agencies from Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal for stronger defense.
He'll also chair a major North Eastern Council meeting in Shillong about boosting growth and connectivity across the region.
Before wrapping up his visit, Shah will lay the foundation stone for a new five-star hotel in Agartala.