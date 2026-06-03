Amit Shah to review Tripura border security, BSF readiness

Amit Shah advances 'Smart Border Project'

Shah will tour border areas in West Tripura, tying in his earlier push for a "Smart Border Project": think drones, radars, and high-tech surveillance.

The BSF is teaming up with state agencies from Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal for stronger defense.

He'll also chair a major North Eastern Council meeting in Shillong about boosting growth and connectivity across the region.

Before wrapping up his visit, Shah will lay the foundation stone for a new five-star hotel in Agartala.