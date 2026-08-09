Amit Shah unveils 3 laws in Puducherry to modernize justice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah just rolled out three new laws to replace some really old, colonial-era rules, hoping to make justice quicker and more tech-friendly for citizens of India.

Announced at a big ceremony in Puducherry, these laws (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam) are all about making India's legal system work better for today's needs.