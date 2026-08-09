Amit Shah unveils 3 laws in Puducherry to modernize justice
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just rolled out three new laws to replace some really old, colonial-era rules, hoping to make justice quicker and more tech-friendly for citizens of India.
Announced at a big ceremony in Puducherry, these laws (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam) are all about making India's legal system work better for today's needs.
Shah praises Puducherry Police COVID-19 efforts
Shah said the changes will help people get speedy and time-bound justice without the long wait. The new rules swap out the colonial-era laws with updated versions focused on speed and technology.
He also praised the Puducherry Police for their hard work during COVID-19 and highlighted how central government support has helped local residents through programs like Jal Jeevan Mission and Ayushman Bharat.