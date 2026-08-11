Amitabh Thakur questions shortlisting of 18 for Ram Temple CEO

Thakur wants the Trust to publicly announce the names of those shortlisted and explain their selection criteria.

He's also urging them to update all applicants about their status, saying it would make things fairer and more transparent:

Amitabh Thakur wrote that "the Trust must make public the names of the candidates shortlisted for the interview. Along with it, the criteria for shortlisting should also be informed, and applicants should be officially informed about their candidature or rejection. I feel transparency should be maintained," attributed to Amitabh Thakur.