Amitabh Thakur questions shortlisting of 18 for Ram Temple CEO
The Ram Temple Trust has shortlisted 18 people from around 5,200 applicants for its first full-time CEO, with interviews happening August 11 and 12 in Ayodhya.
But Amitabh Thakur, a former IPS officer and one of the applicants, is questioning why the Trust hasn't shared who made the shortlist or how they were chosen.
Amitabh Thakur demands names and criteria
Thakur wants the Trust to publicly announce the names of those shortlisted and explain their selection criteria.
He's also urging them to update all applicants about their status, saying it would make things fairer and more transparent:
Amitabh Thakur wrote that "the Trust must make public the names of the candidates shortlisted for the interview. Along with it, the criteria for shortlisting should also be informed, and applicants should be officially informed about their candidature or rejection. I feel transparency should be maintained," attributed to Amitabh Thakur.
CEO post restricted to practicing Hindus
The new CEO will manage daily operations at the Ram Temple while following specific religious guidelines: the role is only open to practicing Hindus who stick to certain traditions, the candidate will have to be a practicing Hindu, and strictly follow Hindu traditions and guidelines.