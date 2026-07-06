Ammonia leak killed 18 in Tiruvallur and cleanup continues
India
Cleanup is still going on at St. Peter and Paul Pvt. Ltd. a seafood factory in Tiruvallur, after an ammonia gas leak on June 21 tragically killed 18 workers and sent several others to the hospital.
Experts are working carefully to remove the remaining ammonia, following strict safety steps.
Daytime removal with emergency teams
The removal happens during daytime hours since ammonia disperses more quickly at night.
District Collector S Kavitha says medical teams, ambulances, firefighters, and police are all on standby in case of emergencies.
The process has been running daily from 9am to 5pm since Saturday and will keep going until the site is completely safe.
High-level officials closely monitoring site
High-level officials are closely monitoring everything.