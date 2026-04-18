Amravati police suspended over cake video with Ayan Ahmed
India
A video from Amravati, Maharashtra, showing police officers feeding cake to Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed, the main accused in a case involving obscene videos of minors, led to their suspension on Friday.
The clip surfaced on social media, with Superintendent Vishal Anand calling it a "serious matter."
Police question 10, 41 accounts blocked
Police are working quietly with the State Minority Commission and Women and Child Development Department to support victims and keep their identities safe.
So far, 10 people have been questioned and 41 related social media accounts have been blocked by the Cyber Cell.
Officials stressed that all victims belong to the minority community, urging action against those spreading false rumors about others being involved.