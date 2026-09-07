Amritsar airport on alert after drones sighted; 7 flights diverted 

The sighting of the suspected drones prompted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to alert security agencies at the airport.

As a precautionary measure, seven incoming flights were diverted to Delhi and Chandigarh.

The affected flights included Malaysia Airlines MH-118 from Kuala Lumpur, IndiGo 6E-5028 from Mumbai, IndiGo 6E-2045 from Delhi, and Air India AI-479 from Delhi.