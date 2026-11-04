Amritsar police arrest gangster Akashdeep after shootout over escape plot
India
A police operation in Amritsar ended with the capture of Akashdeep, a wanted gangster. Acting on tips about his plan to help jailed criminal Angrez escape, police confronted him.
When Akashdeep allegedly fired at officers, they shot back and injured his leg. He is now getting medical care.
Commissioner Gill says raids under way
Akashdeep is linked to seven criminal cases, including approximately ₹2.5 lakh robbery, and was plotting an attack on police to free Angrez (who faces more than 15 criminal cases himself).
Police recovered a pistol, ammunition, and a scooter from the scene.
Four more gang members have been identified. Commissioner Gill says raids are under way to catch them and break up the whole network.