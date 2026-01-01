AMU teacher murder: Accomplice arrested, search on for shooters

How police cracked the case and who's behind it

Investigators tracked down Qureshi using CCTV footage of the getaway car and clues from a Facebook post by Zubair—a known repeat offender recently out of jail—who is believed to have planned the murder as revenge for his 2018 arrest involving Ali.

Qureshi admitted his role and showed police where they'd hidden the scooter used in the crime.

Meanwhile, a candlelight march by students was held as six police teams work to catch the remaining suspects.