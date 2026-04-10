Amur falcons start 3,000km Arabian Sea return to India

Manipur project tracks nearly 11,000km

Thanks to Manipur's Amur Falcon Tracking Project, scientists are learning a lot about these birds' migration routes.

Once hunted but now protected in Manipur, the tagged falcons have already flown nearly 11,000km through Africa and Asia.

The data is helping researchers understand how these tiny travelers navigate such huge distances, and how we can better protect their stopover sites along the way.