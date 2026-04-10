Amur falcons start 3,000km Arabian Sea return to India
Three Amur falcons (Apapang, Alang, and Ahu) are on their way back to India after wintering in Southern Africa.
Tracked by satellite tags, they've just left Botswana and Zimbabwe for a massive 3,000-kilometer nonstop flight across the Arabian Sea.
Tamil Nadu's Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change & Forests, Supriya Sahu shared updates online, hoping for good tailwinds to help them cross safely.
Manipur project tracks nearly 11,000km
Thanks to Manipur's Amur Falcon Tracking Project, scientists are learning a lot about these birds' migration routes.
Once hunted but now protected in Manipur, the tagged falcons have already flown nearly 11,000km through Africa and Asia.
The data is helping researchers understand how these tiny travelers navigate such huge distances, and how we can better protect their stopover sites along the way.