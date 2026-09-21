Anand Mahindra praises Surendra Singh Choudhary's Ajnar River community cleanup
India
Anand Mahindra has given a shoutout to 21-year-old Surendra Singh Choudhary (also known as Bittu Tabahi) for kickstarting a clean-up of the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh.
What began with Choudhary's solo cleaning videos later grew into a community movement, drawing in locals, NGOs, and even civic officials.
People rethink dumping, Mohan Yadav praises
Choudhary's project didn't just make the river cleaner. It got people thinking twice before dumping waste.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised him for proving that one person's effort can spark real change.
As Mahindra put it, the initiative is proof that collective action really works.