Anand Mahindra welcomes General NS Raja Subramani as India's CDS India May 31, 2026

India just got a new Chief of Defense Staff, General NS Raja Subramani.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, welcomed his appointment and highlighted how the CDS role is all about bringing together India's armed forces and shaping a smarter defense strategy.

Mahindra especially liked General Subramani's vision to connect the military with private industry, startups, universities, and research labs.