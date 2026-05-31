Anand Mahindra welcomes General NS Raja Subramani as India's CDS
India
India just got a new Chief of Defense Staff, General NS Raja Subramani.
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, welcomed his appointment and highlighted how the CDS role is all about bringing together India's armed forces and shaping a smarter defense strategy.
Mahindra especially liked General Subramani's vision to connect the military with private industry, startups, universities, and research labs.
Subramani prioritizes reforms and indigenous tech
General Subramani wants to boost teamwork across the services, speed up defense reforms, and push for more homegrown tech.
Mahindra believes these moves are key for tackling modern challenges, and says linking up with industry and academia will spark innovation and make India's defense stronger.