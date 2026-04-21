Anandalok Hospital fire in Salt Lake evacuates 70 patients safely
India
A fire broke out at Anandalok Hospital in Kolkata's Salt Lake on Tuesday, leading to the quick evacuation of about 70 patients after smoke filled the wards.
A short circuit in an air-conditioning unit may have sparked the blaze, but thankfully, all patients are safe.
Firefighters broke windows, contained hospital blaze
Firefighters arrived fast, broke windows to clear the smoke, and managed to contain the blaze using two engines.
At the time, 15 surgeries were scheduled for the day: the fire broke out while the sixth operation was in progress.
Patients were carefully moved to a nearby facility, even those still on drips, while police used microphones to keep worried families updated and calm.