Anant Chaturdashi sparks Ganesh Visarjan date confusion Sept 24 25

According to Acharya Anand Bhardwaj from Ujjain, the Chaturdashi tithi starts late on September 24 (11:18 p.m.) and ends at 11:06pm on September 25. Because sunrise falls within this window on the 25th, Visarjan will be observed on September 25.

If you want to get the timing just right, look out for these auspicious slots: Shubh (12:13pm to 1:43 p.m.), Char (4:44pm to 6:14 p.m.), and Labh (9:14pm to 10:42 p.m.), but check your local panchang too, since timings can vary.

This day isn't just about rituals; it's a heartfelt send-off inviting Ganesha back next year!