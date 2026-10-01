Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and B.T. Arasakumar implicated in ₹100cr scam

A big money scam, worth more than ₹100 crore, has landed former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and B.T. Arasakumar in hot water.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) started digging after police said Arasakumar collected money from several private school managements, promising to secure government approvals and other official orders.

He was arrested in June.