Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and B.T. Arasakumar implicated in ₹100cr scam
A big money scam, worth more than ₹100 crore, has landed former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and B.T. Arasakumar in hot water.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) started digging after police said Arasakumar collected money from several private school managements, promising to secure government approvals and other official orders.
He was arrested in June.
Police seize documents in 9 searches
Turns out, Arasakumar used an unregistered group called the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association to connect with school owners and collect money.
On September 16, police searched nine places linked to Poyyamozhi and his aides, picking up property papers, bank records, checks, and devices.
Even though Arasakumar got default bail after the investigating agency failed to file its final report within the mandatory 90-day period, the ED is still following the money trail to figure out exactly how it all went down.