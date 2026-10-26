Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi arrested in Tamil Nadu 100cr bribery case
Big news from Tamil Nadu: Former School Education Minister and senior DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been arrested over a huge bribery scandal.
He's accused of taking money from private schools (allegedly ₹100 crore in total) for granting government licenses and approvals.
The case reportedly affects 177 schools across the state.
Madras High Court denies Poyyamozhi bail
Poyyamozhi was taken into custody after the Madras High Court rejected his request for anticipatory bail.
Police say they have material obtained from digital devices and statements recorded during questioning showing he demanded a bribe in the alleged ₹100 crore corruption case affecting 177 schools.
The DMK says this is political targeting by the ruling party, but Poyyamozhi denies any wrongdoing and is fighting the charges in court.