Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi denied bail over alleged school recognition bribes
Former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been denied bail by a special Chennai court over allegations of taking massive bribes to help private schools get government recognition.
The judge said the investigation is still at a preliminary stage, and more questioning, especially of other accused like former MLA Muthukumaran, is needed for further interrogation.
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi arrested October 26
The Central Crime Branch started looking into Mahesh after a complaint from the Federation of Private Schools, leading to his arrest on October 26.
He is in custody until November 18 and was questioned by police for several days this month.
Meanwhile, Mahesh also told the Madras High Court that the CCB sought income-tax returns filed by him, his wife, and mother-in-law for the last 10 years.