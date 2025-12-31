Ancient Shivling vandalized at Andhra temple; suspect detained 

An ancient Shiva Lingam was vandalized at the Draksharamam Bhimeswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh . The incident took place on Mukkoti Ekadashi, a significant day for devotees. The damaged Lingam was located at Kapileswara Ghat, near the Sapta Godavari river behind the Bhimeswara Swamy Temple. The act has hurt the religious sentiments of millions who revere Draksharamam as one of the Pancharama Kshetras.

Public reaction Devotees express outrage over vandalism incident Local residents have demanded immediate action from authorities to catch those responsible and ensure strict punishment. They also called for better security measures at heritage sites to prevent such incidents in the future. Political leaders across the spectrum have also condemned the incident and called for swift action. They urged state authorities to take the matter seriously and ensure strict punishment to prevent recurrence.

Official response Chief Minister orders investigation into vandalism Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an investigation into the incident. He spoke to Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy about the details of the case. The minister said special police teams have been formed to identify those responsible for this act of vandalism. In the wake of this incident, a new Shiva Lingam has been installed and consecrated with special rituals. The police suspect that a hammer-like weapon was used to damage the original Lingam.