Andhra CM Naidu proposes AI doctors for all residents

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wants to give every resident their own AI doctor. He called it "a game changer," saying the system would track health data, spot high-risk patients, and recommend diet and lifestyle tweaks—all personalized.

Naidu's plan to discuss digital integration with Gates Foundation The plan aims to reach even remote areas by holding discussions with the Gates Foundation about digital integration.

With Bill Gates visiting Andhra Pradesh soon, Naidu hopes this tech will make preventive care accessible no matter where people live.

AI doctor proposal sparks debate Naidu outlined the AI doctor proposal during an Assembly session and mentioned integrating the state's digital health records.

Still, his vision has sparked online debates about whether AI can really replace human doctors or shake up India's clinic culture.