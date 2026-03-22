The victims were mostly from Lalacheruvu area

Andhra Pradesh: 16 people die after consuming contaminated milk

By Snehil Singh 01:05 pm Mar 22, 202601:05 pm

What's the story

At least 16 people have died in Andhra Pradesh after consuming adulterated milk contaminated with ethylene glycol. The victims, mostly from the Lalacheruvu area, were admitted to Rajamahendravaram hospital after drinking milk supplied by the Korukonda dairy unit, according to a report by PTI. The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety standards in the region, and investigations are underway to trace the source of contamination.