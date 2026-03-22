Andhra Pradesh: 16 people die after consuming contaminated milk
What's the story
At least 16 people have died in Andhra Pradesh after consuming adulterated milk contaminated with ethylene glycol. The victims, mostly from the Lalacheruvu area, were admitted to Rajamahendravaram hospital after drinking milk supplied by the Korukonda dairy unit, according to a report by PTI. The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety standards in the region, and investigations are underway to trace the source of contamination.
Investigation underway
Investigation underway to trace source of contamination
Authorities are now investigating the source of the ethylene glycol contamination in the milk. The investigation is focused on ensuring that such incidents do not recur in the future. Meanwhile, state officials are stressing stricter food safety regulations and monitoring practices to safeguard public health. This incident highlights a major lapse in food safety protocols, which could have dire consequences for consumers' health and safety.