Andhra Pradesh: 4 elderly people die after drinking adulterated milk
India
Four elderly people lost their lives after allegedly drinking adulterated milk sold by an unauthorized vendor from Narasapuram village in East Godavari district.
Victims, aged over 65, were hospitalized with symptoms including vomiting and sudden urinary blockage before passing away.
The incident has sparked real worries about food safety in the area.
Vendor arrested, samples being tested
Authorities arrested the milk vendor on February 22 and shut down his dairy unit.
Food Safety teams are testing milk samples from local households to find out exactly what happened.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for strict action against those responsible and said medical camps have been set up to help anyone affected.