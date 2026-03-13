Andhra Pradesh: 75 women accuse coach of sexual harassment, exploitation
Saripalli Srinivasa Rao, who runs Vinex Coaching Center in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, has been accused by several female students of sexual harassment and exploitation.
Students say Rao promised higher marks and private classes in exchange for inappropriate touching and intimidation in his office after hours.
The center has 80 students, 75 of them women, and charges hefty fees for long daily classes.
Coach has gone missing since allegations surfaced
Things escalated when a student tried to take her own life after refusing Rao's demands but was thankfully saved by friends.
This led to more than 30 women staging a protest and filing police complaints on Wednesday night.
The case is now with the women's police station, with a senior officer assigned to lead the probe.
Meanwhile, Rao has gone missing since the allegations surfaced, and police are actively searching for him.