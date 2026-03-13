Andhra Pradesh: 75 women accuse coach of sexual harassment, exploitation

Coach has gone missing since allegations surfaced

Things escalated when a student tried to take her own life after refusing Rao's demands but was thankfully saved by friends.

This led to more than 30 women staging a protest and filing police complaints on Wednesday night.

The case is now with the women's police station, with a senior officer assigned to lead the probe.

Meanwhile, Rao has gone missing since the allegations surfaced, and police are actively searching for him.