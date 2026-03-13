BCCI considering extra ODIs for India ahead of 2027 WC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) is considering requests from several overseas cricket boards to add more One Day Internationals (ODIs) to India's schedule ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, according to a Indian Express report. The boards from England, New Zealand, Ireland and Sri Lanka have all expressed interest in additional ODIs during India's tours.

Star power Increased ODI demand due to Kohli and Sharma's star power The growing demand for ODIs can be attributed to the star power of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both players are currently limited to the ODI format, making it a major draw for fans overseas. This trend is especially evident overseas, where T20I matches are usually considered the main attraction due to their crowd-pulling capacity and more cricket action.

Series negotiations Potential series with Ireland in the summer Cricket Ireland is reportedly looking to finalize a three-match series against India during the summer months. The matches could be played before or after India's white-ball tour in England. However, it remains unclear if these games will be ODIs or T20Is and whether they will take place in Ireland or at an English venue like Southampton.

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Schedule adjustments Changes expected in India's tour of England The upcoming series against England is slated to feature three ODIs and five T20Is. However, given that this could be the last tour for Sharma and Kohli in their long careers, there could be some changes in the schedule. It remains uncertain if these adjustments would lead to two extra ODIs for a total of 10 games or replace two T20Is instead.

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Tour discussions Additional white-ball games anticipated in Sri Lanka India is also scheduled to play a two-Test series in Sri Lanka in August, with one match likely being a day-night fixture at the Sinhalese Sports Club. However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is in talks with BCCI to add white-ball games to this tour as well. This comes after an originally-planned series earlier this year was postponed.

Upcoming fixtures Coach Gautam Gambhir emphasizes need for more ODIs With uncertainty looming over series in Bangladesh and against Afghanistan in the UAE during the late summer months, India might be looking for extra matches during this period. Coach Gautam Gambhir had stressed on the need for more ODI experience after a shocking home series defeat to New Zealand. This highlights how understanding the pace and flow of an ODI game is crucial for team preparation.