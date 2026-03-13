Men's Hundred: Decoding the stats of James Coles in T20s

James Coles, an uncapped English cricketer, has become the most expensive player in the 2026 Men's Hundred auction. He was bought by London Spirit for a whopping £390,000. The move comes as no surprise considering Coles's meteoric rise over the past few months. His performance had drawn attention from several teams during the auction, eventually leading to a fierce bidding war that saw Spirit shell out more than one-third of their budget on him.

Information Former Southern Brave player attracted interest from several franchises The 21-year-old previously played for Southern Brave. He went on to attract interest from Manchester Super Giants and Birmingham Phoenix in a bidding war between five franchises. Spirit won the race to buy Coles after Sunrisers Leeds were very much the favorites.

Information Fourth-most expensive player recruited by Hundred sides this year Coles became the fourth-most expensive player recruited by Hundred sides this year. Coles was after the likes of England's Jofra Archer (£400,000), Phil Salt (£450,000) and Harry Brook (£465,000), who were signed before the auction by Southern Brave, Welsh Fire and Sunrisers Leeds respectively.

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Stats Coles' solid all-round stats in T20s As per ESPNcricinfo, in 67 T20 matches (57 innings), Coles owns 1,260 runs at an average of 28.63. He has smashed six fifties with his strike rate being 148.23. With the ball, he has picked 50 scalps from 55 innings at 26. He has three four-wicket hauls under his belt with the best of 4/12.

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Information His performance in The Hundred Having represented Southern Brave for two seasons, Coles owns 168 runs from 16 matches (11 innings) at 21. His best score is 49*. With the ball, he has picked six scalps from 10 innings at 30.83 (ER: 8.22).