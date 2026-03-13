'Stupidest team of T20 WC': Michael Vaughan on South Africa

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticized the South African cricket team for their strategy in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He believes that their decision to beat the West Indies in a Super 8 match was a tactical blunder. The match, which took place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, saw South Africa win by nine wickets.

Tactical analysis 'Stupidest team of the tournament' Vaughan said that South Africa's win over the West Indies might have unintentionally helped India stay in the race for the semi-finals. "I tell you, who I think is the stupidest team of the tournament? South Africa. Because if South Africa had allowed the West Indies to beat them in Super 8s, India would have been knocked out," Vaughan said on Stick to Cricket podcast.

Winning strategy South Africa let India's momentum continue Vaughan further explained his point by saying that by winning the game against West Indies, South Africa let India's momentum continue. He said that by winning that game, they allowed the juggernaut to go on. India then beat Zimbabwe, then the West Indies in a kind of quarterfinal. This was after India lost to South Africa by 76 runs in their opening Super 8 match and had to win their next two matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Advertisement

Tournament outcome India beat West Indies to reach final After beating Zimbabwe, India's next match against West Indies turned into a knockout match. Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 helped India win by five wickets and secure a semi-final spot while knocking out the West Indies. Meanwhile, South Africa faced New Zealand in the first semi-final at Kolkata but lost by nine wickets with Finn Allen scoring a blistering century off just 33 balls.

Advertisement