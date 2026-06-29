Andhra Pradesh accepts voice complaints on 'Mana Mithra' WhatsApp platform
India
Andhra Pradesh just made it easier to reach the government: now you can send voice messages as official complaints through the Mana Mithra WhatsApp platform.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu says this move is all about making government services more accessible and hassle-free for everyone.
N Chandrababu Naidu seeks network fixes
The state is rolling out improvements across 11 service categories in the first phase, aiming to make things smoother for citizens.
Naidu also wants mobile network issues fixed at nearly 3,000 spots within three months, so people can stay connected without interruptions.
Plus, he checked out how AI could help governance during his visit to the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre.