Andhra Pradesh announces 3.5% yearly stipend hike for medical students
India
Andhra Pradesh just announced a 3.5% yearly stipend hike for medical students starting January 2027.
This move follows recent junior doctors' strike in August over a delayed stipend revision due from Jan. 1 under a 2009 order that did not come through and will cover all medical students, including interns, junior doctors and senior residents.
AP junior doctors demand 30% raise
The Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors's Association isn't happy with the increase: it is asking for a much bigger 30% raise instead.
They feel the current offer doesn't keep up with rising costs or heavier workloads, especially since an earlier order had promised more generous hikes every two years.