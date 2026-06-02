Andhra Pradesh announces ban on liquor ads in shops, bars
India
Andhra Pradesh just announced a total ban on liquor ads in shops and bars, so no more flashy banners, hoardings, or promo boards for alcohol.
Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra says this move is all about tightening rules around how liquor is promoted, following a recent department review.
Chamakuri Sridhar orders inspections, warns owners
Excise Commissioner Chamakuri Sridhar has told local teams to enforce the ban, with special inspection drives already underway to spot and remove any unauthorized ads.
Ravindra made it clear: shop and bar owners need to follow the new rules or risk facing strict legal action.