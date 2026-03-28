Andhra Pradesh Assembly asks Centre to officially declare Amaravati capital

Three-capital idea stalled Amaravati plans

Amaravati was meant to be Andhra's new capital, with land pooled from thousands of farmers during Naidu's earlier term.

But plans stalled when a three-capital idea (adding Visakhapatnam and Kurnool) was floated in 2019 by the next government.

Now, Naidu says it's time for one state, one capital, hoping Parliament will update the law so Amaravati finally gets its official status, ending years of back-and-forth.