Andhra Pradesh Assembly asks Centre to officially declare Amaravati capital
India
Andhra Pradesh's Assembly just passed a resolution asking the Center to officially declare Amaravati as the state's permanent capital.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu led the move, aiming to amend a law that still lists Hyderabad as a "temporary" joint capital with Telangana, even though that 10-year arrangement is long over.
Three-capital idea stalled Amaravati plans
Amaravati was meant to be Andhra's new capital, with land pooled from thousands of farmers during Naidu's earlier term.
But plans stalled when a three-capital idea (adding Visakhapatnam and Kurnool) was floated in 2019 by the next government.
Now, Naidu says it's time for one state, one capital, hoping Parliament will update the law so Amaravati finally gets its official status, ending years of back-and-forth.