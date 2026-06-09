Andhra Pradesh attracts ₹23L/cr investment, set to create 23L jobs

State government credits reforms, ₹21L/cr MoUs

The state government says its "Speed of Doing Business" reforms made it easier and faster for companies to set up shop.

Over ₹21 lakh crore worth of deals were signed through MoUs, with most projects already moving ahead.

Notably, high-profile ventures like a proposed Google AI data center and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program (which kicked off operations in just 36 days) are putting Andhra back on the investment map.

The current administration isn't shy about saying these results show Andhra's comeback as an investment hotspot.