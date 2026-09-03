Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹759cr for Amaravati Sanghamam at Sakhamuru
India
Big news from the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet: they have just approved ₹759 crore for a new Amaravati Sanghamam at Sakhamuru.
This spot will get an AP State Public Library, an auditorium, and a Global Institute of Good Governance, basically aiming to turn it into a hub for learning and events.
APTransco guarantees approved, Owk allotment canceled
The Cabinet also gave the green light for financial support to power utilities, offering guarantees so APTransco can secure loans.
On top of that, they decided to approve the cancelation of the allotment of the 800 MW Owk Pumped Storage Project to RVR Projects.