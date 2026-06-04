Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹797cr Polavaram Left Main Canal project

AP Cabinet backs renewables, land transfers

Besides canals, the Cabinet is giving land for expanding industrial parks in Chittoor district and a new industrial park in Gudupalle, plus a new MSME park in Krishna district.

They are also supporting solar and wind projects in YSR Kadapa (with companies like Ecoren Energy India getting a boost) and backing Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation with a ₹300 crore loan guarantee.

Land transfers for power transmission projects, afforestation efforts for Veligonda, and long-term lease allotments of government land for district office buildings of the Telugu Desam Party in Anakapalli and Kakinada are all part of this push to modernize infrastructure statewide.