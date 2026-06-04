Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹797cr Polavaram Left Main Canal project
Andhra Pradesh's Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, approved several new projects to boost irrigation, industry, and clean energy across the state.
The headline move? ₹797 crore is going toward the Polavaram Left Main Canal: think excavation work and embankments to help water reach more farms.
AP Cabinet backs renewables, land transfers
Besides canals, the Cabinet is giving land for expanding industrial parks in Chittoor district and a new industrial park in Gudupalle, plus a new MSME park in Krishna district.
They are also supporting solar and wind projects in YSR Kadapa (with companies like Ecoren Energy India getting a boost) and backing Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation with a ₹300 crore loan guarantee.
Land transfers for power transmission projects, afforestation efforts for Veligonda, and long-term lease allotments of government land for district office buildings of the Telugu Desam Party in Anakapalli and Kakinada are all part of this push to modernize infrastructure statewide.