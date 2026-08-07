Andhra Pradesh cabinet under N Chandrababu Naidu drops Disha Bill
Andhra Pradesh's cabinet, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, just decided to drop the Disha Bill.
This bill was supposed to speed up trials for sexual offenses and even bring in the death penalty for heinous crimes, but it never got presidential approval after being passed in 2019.
The main reason? New national laws already cover what the Disha Bill aimed to do.
Union Home Ministry cites central laws
The Union Home Ministry pointed out that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (in effect since July 1, 2024) now handle speedy trials and tougher punishments for crimes against women and children.
The cabinet also rolled out other policies, like a new pedestrian safety plan to make roads safer, plus an electricity subsidy for aquaculture farmers across Andhra Pradesh.