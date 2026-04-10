Andhra Pradesh cancels LuLu Group land allotment in Vijayawada

YSRCP alleges undervaluation, govt pledges transparency

The opposition YSR Congress Party slammed the deal for lacking transparency and claimed the land was massively undervalued, possibly costing taxpayers hundreds of crores.

They also pointed to similar deals in Visakhapatnam and the Mallavalli Mega Food Park that seemed to favor LuLu Group.

Responding to public criticism and legal concerns, the government says future land allocations will be more transparent and in line with public interest.