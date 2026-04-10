Andhra Pradesh cancels LuLu Group land allotment in Vijayawada
India
Andhra Pradesh has called off its plan to give 4.15 acres of prime Vijayawada land to the LuLu Group for a shopping mall.
The original allotment, made last year by the TDP-led government, quickly drew controversy since it involved valuable city center property at the old RTC bus stand.
YSRCP alleges undervaluation, govt pledges transparency
The opposition YSR Congress Party slammed the deal for lacking transparency and claimed the land was massively undervalued, possibly costing taxpayers hundreds of crores.
They also pointed to similar deals in Visakhapatnam and the Mallavalli Mega Food Park that seemed to favor LuLu Group.
Responding to public criticism and legal concerns, the government says future land allocations will be more transparent and in line with public interest.