Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu launches ₹11,360cr municipal push
India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu just launched a massive ₹11,360 crore push to improve roads, parks, and public spaces in 123 municipalities across 26 districts.
Most of the funding goes to statewide projects, with a big chunk set aside for Visakhapatnam.
Naidu announces roads ₹4,656cr medians ₹88cr
Expect smoother roads (₹4,656 crore), better street lighting, central medians (₹88 crore), and new parks popping up soon.
Naidu also opened new train halts in Kuppam this week. He's aiming to turn the area into a future hotspot for travel and business.