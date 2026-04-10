Andhra Pradesh court denies British father's custody after UK ruling
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has turned down a British dad's request to get custody of his six-year-old daughter, even though UK courts had ruled in his favor.
The parents, who married in Tirupati and later moved to the UK split up after some tough times.
The mother brought their daughter back to India, and the father says her grandparents are now stopping him from taking her back after a planned visit.
Court criticizes UK 'colonial mindset' language
The court sided with the mother, saying the child needs her mom's care most right now.
It also called out the UK court for using what it described as "colonial mindset" language.
The judges made it clear that in India, any foreign custody order is double-checked to make sure it truly puts the child's best interests first, no matter where it comes from.