Andhra Pradesh: Death toll in firecracker factory blast rises to 24
India
The tragic firecracker factory explosion in Vetlapalem, Andhra Pradesh, has now claimed 24 lives, with two more people passing away from their injuries on Wednesday.
Most victims were workers caught in the blast, and seven survivors are still fighting for their lives in Kakinada hospitals.
State government sets up special committee to probe incident
The state government has set up a special two-member committee to investigate what caused the explosion—they'll deliver a full report within 30 days.
The government said it would provide assistance to families of the deceased and to the injured.