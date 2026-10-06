Andhra Pradesh declares drought in 388 mandals across 21 districts
India
Andhra Pradesh has officially declared drought in 388 mandals across 21 districts, which means more than half the state is struggling with dry conditions.
Rayalaseema and South Andhra are hit hardest, with major crop losses in paddy, maize, and coconut.
Out of these areas, 283 mandals are facing severe drought while 105 are dealing with moderate drought.
Opposition seeks Nellore inclusion in Andhra
The opposition says even more regions (especially Nellore) should be added to the list, arguing that the crisis is bigger than reported.
With similar drought declarations already made in Karnataka and Maharashtra due to low rainfall and crop damage, it's clear this isn't just a local problem but a tough season for farmers across several states.