Andhra Pradesh government workers, teachers, pensioners hold Demands Day protests
India
On Thursday, government workers, teachers, and pensioners across Andhra Pradesh held lunchtime protests called "Demands Day."
They gathered at offices statewide to push for long-pending payments the state owes them.
Protesters demand DA, gratuity, pay revisions
Protesters say crucial benefits like Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, pay revisions, gratuity, and leave encashments have been delayed for years: some bills add up to thousands of crores.
JAC leaders shared that some retirees never received their dues before passing away, leaving the families of deceased pensioners could not even be traced.
They're urging the government to finally act on its promises or risk bigger protests if things don't change soon.