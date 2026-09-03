Andhra Pradesh government workers, teachers, pensioners hold Demands Day protests

Protesters say crucial benefits like Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, pay revisions, gratuity, and leave encashments have been delayed for years: some bills add up to thousands of crores.

JAC leaders shared that some retirees never received their dues before passing away, leaving the families of deceased pensioners could not even be traced.

They're urging the government to finally act on its promises or risk bigger protests if things don't change soon.