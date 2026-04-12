Vijayawada highway accident: Senior lawyer killed as truck overturns

A tragic accident on Saturday claimed the life of a senior lawyer, B Srinivas Rao, after a concrete mixer truck fell on his luxury BMW at Keesara Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. The incident took place around 4:15-4:20pm when Rao was returning to Hyderabad from Amaravati, where he had participated in Bar Council elections earlier that day.

Accident details Truck lost control due to brake failure: Report According to preliminary reports, the concrete mixer truck lost control due to brake failure while turning near Keesara Toll Plaza. The heavy vehicle fell directly on the BMW, which was passing through the toll gate at that moment. The impact of the crash flattened Rao's car instantly, leaving it mangled beyond recognition.

Rescue efforts Body recovered with the help of JCBs Police and toll plaza staff immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Heavy machinery, including cranes and earthmovers were deployed to lift the overturned tanker. The body of B Srinivas Rao was recovered with the help of diggers and has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

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