Vijayawada highway accident: Senior lawyer killed as truck overturns
What's the story
A tragic accident on Saturday claimed the life of a senior lawyer, B Srinivas Rao, after a concrete mixer truck fell on his luxury BMW at Keesara Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. The incident took place around 4:15-4:20pm when Rao was returning to Hyderabad from Amaravati, where he had participated in Bar Council elections earlier that day.
Accident details
Truck lost control due to brake failure: Report
According to preliminary reports, the concrete mixer truck lost control due to brake failure while turning near Keesara Toll Plaza. The heavy vehicle fell directly on the BMW, which was passing through the toll gate at that moment. The impact of the crash flattened Rao's car instantly, leaving it mangled beyond recognition.
Rescue efforts
Body recovered with the help of JCBs
Police and toll plaza staff immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Heavy machinery, including cranes and earthmovers were deployed to lift the overturned tanker. The body of B Srinivas Rao was recovered with the help of diggers and has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Investigation underway
Authorities reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain cause of accident
Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain the exact cause of this tragic accident. They will check if any negligence was involved or if the tanker was overloaded at the time of the incident. The crash also caused partial disruption of traffic on this busy highway as officials worked to clear the road.