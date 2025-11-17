Andhra Pradesh health officers push back against late-night attendance rule
Community Health Officers (CHOs) across Andhra Pradesh are protesting a new rule that requires them to check in at 8:00pm using facial recognition, starting December 1, 2025.
If they don't comply, they lose ₹5,000 from their monthly incentive.
Their association says this isn't just unfair—it also raises concerns about safety, labor norms, and practical issues related to working hours.
Why are CHOs saying "no" to the new rule?
Most CHOs are women working in rural clinics, often far from home and on dimly lit roads.
They already do full shifts from 9am to 4pm so heading back out at night feels unsafe and stressful.
The association points out that many have to travel long distances without safe transport or housing nearby—and with emergency care often needing teams but CHOs usually working solo, the risks only increase.
They're asking for better pay and safe living quarters instead of late-night check-ins.