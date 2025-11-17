Andhra Pradesh health officers push back against late-night attendance rule

Why are CHOs saying "no" to the new rule?

Most CHOs are women working in rural clinics, often far from home and on dimly lit roads.

They already do full shifts from 9am to 4pm so heading back out at night feels unsafe and stressful.

The association points out that many have to travel long distances without safe transport or housing nearby—and with emergency care often needing teams but CHOs usually working solo, the risks only increase.

They're asking for better pay and safe living quarters instead of late-night check-ins.