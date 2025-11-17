Next Article
Indian Army's 'Rudra' brigades: A game-changer in military strategy
India
The Indian Army has rolled out its new Rudra brigades—mixed teams that blend infantry, tanks, artillery, engineers, and more into one tight unit.
This is a big shift from the old system where each brigade had just one type of force.
The aim? Faster action and smoother teamwork on the battlefield.
Why does this matter?
Rudra brigades have already proven themselves in major military exercises and are now active along key borders like Ladakh and Sikkim.
They're built to adapt to different terrains and missions, making India's response quicker and more flexible.
Lt-General Dhiraj Seth expressed confidence that the Rudra brigades represent a significant advancement in preparing India's military for future challenges.