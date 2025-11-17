SC takes up petition on airline fare hikes and baggage cuts

Why does this matter?

The petition points out fares shot up four to six times during emergencies like the Pahalgam terror incident, with no authority able to cap prices or extra fees.

Airlines have also cut free check-in baggage from 25kg to 15kg—meaning travelers might pay thousands more for luggage.

The petitioner wants an independent regulator to keep fares fair, especially since air travel is essential for many people in remote areas.

The court will hear more on this in about a month.