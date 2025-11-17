Supreme Court questions Delhi's AQI readings amid pollution worries
The Supreme Court has told the Delhi government to explain what kind of equipment they're using to measure air quality—and how accurate it really is.
This comes after claims that water was being sprayed near pollution monitoring stations, possibly to make the Air Quality Index (AQI) look better than it actually is.
Amicus Curiae Aparajita Singh pointed out media reports about this, saying it's a serious concern if true.
What happens next?
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Central government, stated that water sprinkling was happening citywide.
The court asked the Central government for a long-term plan to fight air pollution and directed the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Haryana to implement the CAQM's stubble burning directions from November 13.
It also decided not to stop construction work for now, since that could hurt people's livelihoods.
The next hearing is set for November 19 as the court keeps pushing for real solutions on Delhi's pollution problem.