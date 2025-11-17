Supreme Court questions Delhi's AQI readings amid pollution worries India Nov 17, 2025

The Supreme Court has told the Delhi government to explain what kind of equipment they're using to measure air quality—and how accurate it really is.

This comes after claims that water was being sprayed near pollution monitoring stations, possibly to make the Air Quality Index (AQI) look better than it actually is.

Amicus Curiae Aparajita Singh pointed out media reports about this, saying it's a serious concern if true.