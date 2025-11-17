Andhra Pradesh: ₹7,000 cash boost coming for farmers this week
Good news for Andhra Pradesh farmers—starting November 19, farmers will receive a total of ₹7,000 directly to their accounts, combining ₹2,000 from the Centre and ₹5,000 from the State, as part of the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan scheme.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will initiate the rollout, which will see a massive ₹3,077.77 crore going out to help around 46,62,904 farmers across AP.
How it works and what's new
This scheme combines ₹2,000 from the central government with an extra ₹5,000 from the state to give farmers a bigger financial cushion.
Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has been making sure everything runs smoothly—he's asked officials to verify all eligible farmers and ensure benefits reach families if a beneficiary has passed away.
Plus, there'll be a toll-free number soon so farmers can easily get their questions answered.