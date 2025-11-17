Andhra Pradesh: ₹7,000 cash boost coming for farmers this week

How it works and what's new

This scheme combines ₹2,000 from the central government with an extra ₹5,000 from the state to give farmers a bigger financial cushion.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has been making sure everything runs smoothly—he's asked officials to verify all eligible farmers and ensure benefits reach families if a beneficiary has passed away.

Plus, there'll be a toll-free number soon so farmers can easily get their questions answered.