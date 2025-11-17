India-China relations at LAC have improved significantly: Army Chief
Good news on the border front—relations between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have gotten a lot better since October 2024.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi credits this to steady talks and more cooperation on the ground.
Recent meetings between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping focused on bringing political dialogue back and finding ways to sort out border issues.
More direct military talks, stronger partnership vibes
Military communication has picked up, with Indian and Chinese troops connecting about three times a day—over 1,100 interactions in the past year alone.
By letting battalion and company commanders handle things directly, problems are getting solved faster.
Plus, both countries are keeping up regular chats at all levels, from foreign ministers to military leaders, aiming for a more stable partnership built on mutual respect.