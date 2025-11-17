Delhi Red Fort blast: Death toll rises to 14

What's happening now?

The NIA is investigating the blast as a terror attack, suspecting Dr. Umar Mohammad acted as a suicide bomber with high-powered explosives.

Authorities are checking CCTV footage for more clues.

In response, the Delhi government announced compensation—₹10 lakh for families who lost loved ones, ₹5 lakh for those permanently disabled, and ₹2 lakh for others injured.

Security has been tightened at public spots like Red Fort Metro, which has reopened with extra checks to keep everyone safe.