Delhi Red Fort blast: Death toll rises to 14
The tragic car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on November 10 has now claimed 14 lives, with Vinay Pathak passing away after days in the hospital.
The blast happened at a busy traffic signal, instantly killing eight and injuring over 20 people.
What's happening now?
The NIA is investigating the blast as a terror attack, suspecting Dr. Umar Mohammad acted as a suicide bomber with high-powered explosives.
Authorities are checking CCTV footage for more clues.
In response, the Delhi government announced compensation—₹10 lakh for families who lost loved ones, ₹5 lakh for those permanently disabled, and ₹2 lakh for others injured.
Security has been tightened at public spots like Red Fort Metro, which has reopened with extra checks to keep everyone safe.