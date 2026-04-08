Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses to enforce UK custody ruling
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has decided that a young girl will stay with her mother in India, despite a UK court saying she should live with her father in England.
The Indian court said the order reflected a colonial mindset and said it could not be superimposed on the independence of the Indian judiciary.
This all started when the father filed a petition to get custody of his daughter.
Court orders daily video calls
The court made it clear that what matters most is the child's welfare, especially during her growing-up years.
Since the father had earlier agreed to let her maternal grandparents care for her, and because children need their mothers during puberty, the court felt she should stay with her mother.
To keep both parents involved, they ordered daily video calls with her dad and allowed yearly visits to England so she can keep up bonds on both sides.