Andhra Pradesh High Court rules no consent for child passports
India
Big news for single mothers: Andhra Pradesh High Court just said you don't need the father's consent or proof of divorce to get a passport for your child.
This decision came after Shaik Shabana's application for her four-year-old daughter was denied, and Justice Battu Devanand pointed out that making mothers jump through extra hoops goes against basic constitutional rights.
Court cites precedents, allows affidavits
The court backed up its decision by referencing similar rulings from other high courts, making it clear that if there are no legal restrictions, single parents shouldn't face extra barriers.
Justice Battu Devanand also clarified that under passport rules, the application can proceed on the required affidavits and declarations.