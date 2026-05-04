Andhra Pradesh High Court rules no consent for child passports India May 04, 2026

Big news for single mothers: Andhra Pradesh High Court just said you don't need the father's consent or proof of divorce to get a passport for your child.

This decision came after Shaik Shabana's application for her four-year-old daughter was denied, and Justice Battu Devanand pointed out that making mothers jump through extra hoops goes against basic constitutional rights.